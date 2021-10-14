What Will LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) Be Like After It Drops -398.65% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.94% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the LMFA share is $18.50, that puts it down -398.65 from that peak though still a striking 28.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.64. The company’s market capitalization is $19.99M, and the average trade volume was 889.22K shares over the past three months.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) registered a -7.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.94% in intraday trading to $3.71 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.80%, and it has moved by -9.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.81%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -52.30%. While earnings are projected to return 49.10% in 2021.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

LM Funding America Inc. insiders own 12.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.67%, with the float percentage being 15.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 99643.0 shares (or 1.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 77588.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 76815.0, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.