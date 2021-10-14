What To Expect Going Ahead For T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Given Its 2.16 Percent Gain On Wednesday?

During the recent session, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s traded shares were 1.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $118.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.16% or $2.51. The 52-week high for the TMUS share is $150.20, that puts it down -26.25 from that peak though still a striking 9.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $107.56. The company’s market capitalization is $147.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.90 million shares over the past three months.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TMUS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 26 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) registered a 2.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.16% in intraday trading to $118.97 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.53%, and it has moved by -9.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.20%. The short interest in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is 21.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $170.74, which implies an increase of 30.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $129.00 and $250.00 respectively. As a result, TMUS is trading at a discount of -110.14% off the target high and -8.43% off the low.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that T-Mobile US Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) shares have gone down -11.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.11% against -9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.00% this quarter and then drop -45.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.06 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.92 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.34 billion and $20.34 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.40% and then jump by 2.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.60%. While earnings are projected to return -40.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.13% per annum.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

T-Mobile US Inc. insiders own 52.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.19%, with the float percentage being 89.10%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,468 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 106.29 million shares (or 8.52% of all shares), a total value of $15.39 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.25 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 16.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.25 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.85 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $2.3 billion.