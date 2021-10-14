What To Expect As Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Delivers An -23.59% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares were 13.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.66% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the UBER share is $64.05, that puts it down -38.01 from that peak though still a striking 29.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.90. The company’s market capitalization is $87.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.69 million shares over the past three months.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. UBER has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 44 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 36 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) registered a -0.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.66% in intraday trading to $46.41 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.28%, and it has moved by 18.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.51%. The short interest in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is 75.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.41, which implies an increase of 31.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, UBER is trading at a discount of -76.69% off the target high and 26.74% off the low.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uber Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares have gone down -23.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.60% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.30% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.45 billion as predicted by 31 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 31 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.88 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.13 billion and $3.17 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.20% and then jump by 54.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.50%. While earnings are projected to return 43.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 64.80% per annum.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Uber Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.19%, with the float percentage being 76.16%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,399 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 129.12 million shares (or 6.85% of all shares), a total value of $6.47 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 125.63 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.3 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 36.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.85 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.04 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 billion.