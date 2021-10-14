What Should You Do With Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.48% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the LXP share is $14.53, that puts it up 0.21 from that peak though still a striking 32.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.82. The company’s market capitalization is $3.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. LXP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) trade information

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) registered a 0.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.48% in intraday trading to $14.56 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.54%, and it has moved by 5.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.54%. The short interest in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is 24.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.60, which implies an increase of 0.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, LXP is trading at a discount of -9.89% off the target high and 24.45% off the low.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lexington Realty Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) shares have gone up 24.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.32% against 2.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.00% this quarter and then drop -91.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.72 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $81.37 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $84.51 million and $83.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.50% and then drop by -2.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.30%. While earnings are projected to return -42.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

LXP Dividends

Lexington Realty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lexington Realty Trust is 0.43, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.89%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s Major holders

Lexington Realty Trust insiders own 2.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.73%, with the float percentage being 106.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 411 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 52.43 million shares (or 18.88% of all shares), a total value of $626.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 16.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $546.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 18.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $250.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.98 million, or about 4.68% of the stock, which is worth about $170.75 million.