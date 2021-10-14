What Motivated GLATF Stock To Climb Nearly 5%?

During the previous close, the Global Atomic Corp [OTCQX:GLATF] stock climbed to $3.2805 as it rose 4.47%. There were 270.11K shares exchanged for GLATF stock versus 271.56K shares averaged over the last 30 days. GLATF stock values ranged from $0.4143 to $3.62 in the last 52-week period. Recent developments might provide more insight into the company, since the GLATF stock was upbeat in the absence of recent news.

Has anything happened recently at GLATF?

Global Atomic is a publicly traded corporation that develops high-grade uranium mines and produces zinc concentrates cash flow. A large, high-grade Uranium project has been discovered by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration in the Dasa Project, which is part of GLATF’s Uranium Division. GLATF’s Dasa Project is now fully permitted to begin commercial production following the Republic of Niger’s issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate. A final design for GLATF’s feasibility study is currently in process.

In a press release issued late last month, Global Atomic announced signing of a letter of intent (LOI) with CMAC-Thyssen Mining Group. The LOI was signed for the Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger to collar the portal and complete the underground development. A multi-party bidding process resulted in CMAC-Thyssen being selected as the winning bidder, which required bidders to be familiar with project experiences in West Africa.

Excavation for the Box-Cut will begin in January 2022 in Niger with the use of local contractors.

The Dasa site will be a CMAC-Thyssen mobilization area in February 2022.

CMAC-Thyssen are expected to collar the Portal in April 2022 after the Box-Cut excavation is complete, thus launching the Dasa Underground Development Campaign.

Once the terms of the contract with GLATF are finalized, CMAC-Thyssen’s equipment will be employed at GLATF’s Dasa.

Mine contractor CMAC-Thyssen Mining Group, a well-known firm from Val d’Or, Quebec, Canada, has extensive West African experience and the necessary French language skills to work in Niger.

The company currently performs shaft sinking operations in West Africa, and in recent years they have completed a variety of projects in Quebec, British Columbia, Nunavut, and Morocco.

How will GLATF move forward?

Global Atomic (GLATF) continues to make progress on the Dasa Project as they complete the Feasibility Study and prepare to break ground in Q1 2022 as planned. Taking advantage of the expertise of CMAC Thyssen, GLATF will develop the first phase of the mine, prepare the stopes for long-hole mining, and train the local, Niger labor force on Canada’s safety and operational standards. In the future, GLATF plans to mine uranium ore using its own team.

Global Atomic (GLATF) plans to hire skilled mining personnel from the Cominak mine’s well trained work force after its closure in 2021. By replacing the benefits lost from the shutdown of the Cominak mine with the long life GLATF’s Dasa Project, Niger will also gain greatly in terms of its social and economic development.