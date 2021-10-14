Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) Is Up 78.55% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 138.88% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s traded shares were 2.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.30% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the VET share is $11.47, that puts it down -7.9 from that peak though still a striking 78.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.28. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.36 million shares over the past three months.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VET has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) registered a -2.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.30% in intraday trading to $10.63 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.57%, and it has moved by 45.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 293.70%. The short interest in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is 7.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.92, which implies an increase of 2.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.42 and $14.20 respectively. As a result, VET is trading at a discount of -33.58% off the target high and 39.6% off the low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 173.30% this quarter and then drop -69.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $225.21 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $201.58 million by the end of Mar 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $204.56 million and $205.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.10% and then drop by -2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.10%. While earnings are projected to return 136.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.76% per annum.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Vermilion Energy Inc. insiders own 2.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.84%, with the float percentage being 22.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.59 million shares (or 2.83% of all shares), a total value of $40.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.78 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 1.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $8.91 million.