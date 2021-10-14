Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Investing Potential Is $4.22

During the recent session, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.47% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the TKC share is $6.10, that puts it down -44.55 from that peak though still a striking 0.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.18. The company’s market capitalization is $3.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 374.48K shares over the past three months.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. TKC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) trade information

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) registered a -0.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.47% in intraday trading to $4.22 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -9.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.87%. The short interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.62, which implies an increase of 24.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.17 and $6.56 respectively. As a result, TKC is trading at a discount of -55.45% off the target high and 1.18% off the low.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) shares have gone down -9.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.63% against 19.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.20%. While earnings are projected to return 71.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.20% per annum.

TKC Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 0.35, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s Major holders

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.58%, with the float percentage being 3.58%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.78 million shares (or 1.22% of all shares), a total value of $50.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.94 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 4.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $4.72 million.