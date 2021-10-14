TSR Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) Has Grown 80.26% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s traded shares were 2.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.14% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the TSRI share is $18.73, that puts it down -90.15 from that peak though still a striking 52.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.70. The company’s market capitalization is $18.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31010.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 102.31K shares over the past three months.

TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) trade information

TSR Inc. (TSRI) registered a 7.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.14% in intraday trading to $9.85 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.09%, and it has moved by -13.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.26%. The short interest in TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) is 14380.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.80, which implies a decrease of -105.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.80 and $4.80 respectively. As a result, TSRI is trading at a premium of 51.27% off the target high and 51.27% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.50%. While earnings are projected to return 46.60% in 2021.

TSRI Dividends

TSR Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s Major holders

TSR Inc. insiders own 58.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.82%, with the float percentage being 30.66%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 97950.0 shares (or 4.99% of all shares), a total value of $0.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63151.0 shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 3.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TSR Inc. (TSRI) shares are DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series owns about 52346.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23470.0, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.