TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Stock Dropped -66.94% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s traded shares were 2.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.00% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the TMC share is $15.39, that puts it down -327.5 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.36. The company’s market capitalization is $905.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.93 million shares over the past three months.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) registered a -4.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.00% in intraday trading to $3.60 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.04%, and it has moved by -66.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.93%. The short interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is 2.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.00, which implies an increase of 83.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, TMC is trading at a discount of -566.67% off the target high and -455.56% off the low.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

TMC the metals company Inc. insiders own 43.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.36%, with the float percentage being 18.34%.