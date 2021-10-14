Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN)

During the last session, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s traded shares were 3.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the FLXN share is $13.66, that puts it down -45.63 from that peak though still a striking 54.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.30. The company’s market capitalization is $461.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. FLXN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) trade information

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $9.38 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 55.04%, and it has moved by 58.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.18%. The short interest in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is 5.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.86, which implies an increase of 32.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, FLXN is trading at a discount of -166.52% off the target high and -6.61% off the low.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) shares have gone down -3.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.46% against 17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.00% this quarter and then jump 7.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.42 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.14 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.66 million and $26.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.30% and then jump by 45.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.20%. While earnings are projected to return 35.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

FLXN Dividends

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s Major holders

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.20%, with the float percentage being 95.63%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.29 million shares (or 8.54% of all shares), a total value of $35.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 8.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $34.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 4.38% of the stock, which is worth about $18.14 million.