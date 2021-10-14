The Time To Buy Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Is Now

During the recent session, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.67% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the DB share is $15.34, that puts it down -19.84 from that peak though still a striking 31.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.83. The company’s market capitalization is $26.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.32 million shares over the past three months.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) registered a 0.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.67% in intraday trading to $12.80 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.70%, and it has moved by -1.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.52%. The short interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is 13.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.38, which implies an increase of 4.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.92 and $18.74 respectively. As a result, DB is trading at a discount of -46.41% off the target high and 14.69% off the low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) shares have gone up 3.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,775.00% against 29.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then drop -76.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 102.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.01% per annum.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft insiders own 7.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.19%, with the float percentage being 36.78%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 579 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 98.78 million shares (or 4.78% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 67.06 million shares, is of Hudson Executive Capital, LP’s that is approximately 3.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $804.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 88.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $969.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.57 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $279.01 million.