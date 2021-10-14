The Time Is Right To Purchase Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA)

During the recent session, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $257.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.97% or $9.81. The 52-week high for the OKTA share is $294.00, that puts it down -14.39 from that peak though still a striking 22.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $199.08. The company’s market capitalization is $39.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OKTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

Okta Inc. (OKTA) registered a 3.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.97% in intraday trading to $257.01 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.59%, and it has moved by -2.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.10%. The short interest in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is 6.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $296.88, which implies an increase of 13.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250.00 and $325.00 respectively. As a result, OKTA is trading at a discount of -26.45% off the target high and 2.73% off the low.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Okta Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Okta Inc. (OKTA) shares have gone down -9.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -781.82% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -700.00% this quarter and then drop -566.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $326.76 million as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $355.16 million by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.00%. While earnings are projected to return -17.50% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.02% per annum.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

Okta Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.13%, with the float percentage being 88.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 960 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.59 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $3.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.24 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.75 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Okta Inc. (OKTA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 4.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $890.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.42 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $753.74 million.