The $9.81 Is The Price At Which Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares were 7.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.20% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the TEVA share is $13.30, that puts it down -35.58 from that peak though still a striking 16.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.24. The company’s market capitalization is $10.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.57 million shares over the past three months.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. TEVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) registered a -0.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.20% in intraday trading to $9.81 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.51%, and it has moved by 8.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.70%. The short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is 22.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.54, which implies an increase of 14.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, TEVA is trading at a discount of -42.71% off the target high and -1.94% off the low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares have gone down -9.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.56% against 7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.10% this quarter and then jump 7.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.03 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.3 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.98 billion and $4.45 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.30% and then drop by -3.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.00%. While earnings are projected to return -297.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.80% per annum.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.07%, with the float percentage being 51.61%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 632 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 122.65 million shares (or 11.23% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.34 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 4.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $488.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 56.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $554.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 53.13 million, or about 4.86% of the stock, which is worth about $526.0 million.