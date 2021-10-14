Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s 8.91% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s traded shares were 2.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.49% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the SU share is $25.73, that puts it down -7.97 from that peak though still a striking 55.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.67. The company’s market capitalization is $33.68B, and the average trade volume was 7.33 million shares over the past three months.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) registered a 1.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.49% in intraday trading to $23.83 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.91%, and it has moved by 26.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.15, which implies an increase of 18.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.89 and $36.85 respectively. As a result, SU is trading at a discount of -54.64% off the target high and 12.34% off the low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Suncor Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares have gone up 11.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 287.27% against 26.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.58 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.26 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.50%. While earnings are projected to return -252.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.59% per annum.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Suncor Energy Inc. is 0.67, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Suncor Energy Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.71%, with the float percentage being 71.72%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 740 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 75.26 million shares (or 5.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.8 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56.3 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 3.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.35 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 39.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $942.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.18 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $376.44 million.