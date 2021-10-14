Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -42.23% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.55% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SPPI share is $5.24, that puts it down -165.99 from that peak though still a striking 2.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.92. The company’s market capitalization is $328.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.63 million shares over the past three months.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SPPI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) registered a 1.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.55% in intraday trading to $1.97 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.03%, and it has moved by -8.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.08%. The short interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 16.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.20, which implies an increase of 68.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, SPPI is trading at a discount of -407.61% off the target high and -52.28% off the low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares have gone down -33.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.39% against 17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.30% this quarter and then jump 10.30% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $520k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.85 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.20%. While earnings are projected to return -12.50% in 2021.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.14%, with the float percentage being 68.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.82 million shares (or 17.87% of all shares), a total value of $94.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $41.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.62 million, or about 5.53% of the stock, which is worth about $28.1 million.