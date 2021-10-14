Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK) Has Been Rising 66.41% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK)’s traded shares were 2.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 44.22% or $1.99. The 52-week high for the SOTK share is $4.92, that puts it up 24.19 from that peak though still a striking 58.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.67. The company’s market capitalization is $94.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25500.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 20.46K shares over the past three months.

Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SOTK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) trade information

Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) registered a 44.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 44.22% in intraday trading to $6.49 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 53.43%, and it has moved by 80.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies a decrease of -29.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, SOTK is trading at a premium of 22.96% off the target high and 22.96% off the low.

Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sono-Tek Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) shares have gone up 47.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 29.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.85 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.15 million by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.40%. While earnings are projected to return -0.80% in 2021.

SOTK Dividends

Sono-Tek Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 12 and July 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK)’s Major holders

Sono-Tek Corporation insiders own 19.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.61%, with the float percentage being 55.34%.