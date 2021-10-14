Should TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Revive After A -38.24% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares were 0.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the FTI share is $10.70, that puts it down -38.24 from that peak though still a striking 47.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.03. The company’s market capitalization is $3.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.62 million shares over the past three months.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. FTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $7.74 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.65%, and it has moved by 12.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.75%. The short interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 10.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.78, which implies an increase of 20.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.10 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, FTI is trading at a discount of -61.5% off the target high and 47.03% off the low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TechnipFMC plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares have gone up 5.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -135.00% against 26.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -87.50% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -49.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.7 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.66 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.34 billion and $3.43 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -49.00% and then drop by -51.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -35.90% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.90% per annum.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TechnipFMC plc is 0.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

TechnipFMC plc insiders own 1.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.09%, with the float percentage being 92.03%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 464 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.13 million shares (or 5.58% of all shares), a total value of $194.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.69 million shares, is of Bpifrance SA’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $223.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Invesco American Franchise Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF owns about 13.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.16 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $61.48 million.