Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB): Can A Stock That’s Up 50.07% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s traded shares were 12.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.36% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the SLB share is $36.87, that puts it down -12.55 from that peak though still a striking 58.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.70. The company’s market capitalization is $44.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.96 million shares over the past three months.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SLB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.36% in intraday trading to $32.76 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.42%, and it has moved by 18.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 108.26%. The short interest in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is 24.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.38, which implies an increase of 9.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, SLB is trading at a discount of -40.42% off the target high and 23.69% off the low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Schlumberger Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares have gone up 22.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.29% against 26.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 118.70% this quarter and then jump 77.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.94 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.16 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.38 billion and $5.53 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.50% and then jump by 11.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.10%. While earnings are projected to return -3.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 53.50% per annum.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 14 and October 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Schlumberger Limited is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.14%.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Schlumberger Limited insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.42%, with the float percentage being 79.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,534 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 120.05 million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $3.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 95.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 39.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.09 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $955.87 million.