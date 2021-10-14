RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RBAC) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)’s traded shares were 11.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the RBAC share is $12.40, that puts it down -25.38 from that peak though still a striking 2.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.69. The company’s market capitalization is $707.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 236.11K shares over the past three months.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) trade information

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $9.89 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.41%, and it has moved by 0.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.54%. The short interest in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

RBAC Dividends

RedBall Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)’s Major holders

RedBall Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.65%, with the float percentage being 75.65%. Glazer Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.46 million shares (or 9.49% of all shares), a total value of $53.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.02 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 5.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $3.29 million.