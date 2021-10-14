OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) Is Worth Evaluating At $3.81

During the recent session, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s traded shares were 0.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.14% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the OPK share is $6.27, that puts it down -64.57 from that peak though still a striking 20.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.58B, and the average trade volume was 3.26 million shares over the past three months.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. OPK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) registered a 2.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.14% in intraday trading to $3.81 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.08%, and it has moved by 7.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.60, which implies an increase of 42.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, OPK is trading at a discount of -123.1% off the target high and -31.23% off the low.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OPKO Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) shares have gone down -13.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -125.00% this quarter and then drop -180.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $302.27 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $286.38 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $376.42 million and $494.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.70% and then drop by -42.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.70%. While earnings are projected to return 109.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

OPK Dividends

OPKO Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

OPKO Health Inc. insiders own 39.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.26%, with the float percentage being 48.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 308 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 35.73 million shares (or 5.25% of all shares), a total value of $144.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $143.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 13.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.45 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $42.34 million.