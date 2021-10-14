Now Is The Time To Buy Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX: NOG)

During the last session, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.96% or -$1.06. The 52-week high for the NOG share is $27.87, that puts it down -8.4 from that peak though still a striking 86.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 798.06K shares over the past three months.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NOG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) trade information

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) registered a -3.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.96% in intraday trading to $25.71 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.91%, and it has moved by 45.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 393.47%. The short interest in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) is 4.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.33, which implies an increase of 12.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, NOG is trading at a discount of -47.8% off the target high and 14.43% off the low.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) shares have gone up 100.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.60% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.60% this quarter and then jump 46.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $195.91 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $209.99 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.32 million and $50.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 314.00% and then jump by 319.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.10%. While earnings are projected to return -978.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.50% per annum.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG)’s Major holders

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. insiders own 19.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.99%, with the float percentage being 70.98%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.39 million shares (or 7.28% of all shares), a total value of $53.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.07 million shares, is of Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P.’s that is approximately 5.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.79 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $25.97 million.