Now Is A Good Time To Buy Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX)

During the last session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares were 1.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.53% or $1.88. The 52-week high for the RXRX share is $42.81, that puts it down -116.87 from that peak though still a striking 13.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.14. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 496.40K shares over the past three months.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RXRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) registered a 10.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.53% in intraday trading to $19.74 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.76%, and it has moved by -23.40% in 30 days. The short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 9.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 20.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.60, which implies an increase of 41.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, RXRX is trading at a discount of -87.44% off the target high and -51.98% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.7 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.22 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -39.20% in 2021.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 17.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.32%, with the float percentage being 84.29%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 18.52 million shares (or 11.65% of all shares), a total value of $676.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.86 million shares, is of Laurion Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 2.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $140.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.61 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $42.44 million.