Now Is A Good Time To Buy PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS)

During the last session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s traded shares were 8.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.79% or -$2.14. The 52-week high for the PAGS share is $62.83, that puts it down -80.44 from that peak though still a striking 10.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.10. The company’s market capitalization is $14.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PAGS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) registered a -5.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.79% in intraday trading to $34.82 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.66%, and it has moved by -36.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.92%. The short interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is 16.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $363.57, which implies an increase of 90.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $276.17 and $421.20 respectively. As a result, PAGS is trading at a discount of -1109.65% off the target high and -693.14% off the low.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares have gone down -24.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 123.81% against 18.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.60% this quarter and then jump 29.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $503.4 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $573.8 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 102.80%. While earnings are projected to return -5.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 43.33% per annum.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.84%, with the float percentage being 109.38%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 399 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 29.27 million shares (or 14.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.64 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.44 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 9.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.03 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 29.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 14.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.64 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.34 million, or about 7.61% of the stock, which is worth about $857.69 million.