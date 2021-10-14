Now Is A Good Time To Buy Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK)

During the last session, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.64% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the GNK share is $22.00, that puts it down -17.84 from that peak though still a striking 65.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.38. The company’s market capitalization is $787.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 654.66K shares over the past three months.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. GNK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.3.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) registered a -0.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.64% in intraday trading to $18.67 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.47%, and it has moved by -9.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 155.40%. The short interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.21, which implies an increase of 28.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, GNK is trading at a discount of -60.69% off the target high and -1.77% off the low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) shares have gone up 64.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,080.00% against -4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4,233.30% this quarter and then jump 386.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120.98 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.44 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $53.02 million and $95.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 128.20% and then jump by 15.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.90%. While earnings are projected to return -301.50% in 2021.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited insiders own 7.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.49%, with the float percentage being 50.18%. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.21 million shares (or 24.37% of all shares), a total value of $75.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.17 million shares, is of Strategic Value Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 19.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $60.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Balanced Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $5.82 million.