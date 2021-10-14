Now Is A Good Time To Buy Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR)

During the recent session, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.15% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the EQNR share is $27.22, that puts it up 0.33 from that peak though still a striking 55.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.11. The company’s market capitalization is $84.08B, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. EQNR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Equinor ASA (EQNR) registered a 1.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.15% in intraday trading to $27.31 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.01%, and it has moved by 15.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.59%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.44, which implies an increase of 13.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.31 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, EQNR is trading at a discount of -24.5% off the target high and -7.32% off the low.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equinor ASA has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares have gone up 35.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,051.85% against 15.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60%. While earnings are projected to return -404.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.80% per annum.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equinor ASA is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Equinor ASA insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.45%, with the float percentage being 5.45%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 276 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.48 million shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $179.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $155.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares are Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Van Eck Global Resources Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $15.08 million.