Now Is A Good Time To Buy Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)

During the last session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s traded shares were 5.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.23% or $1.2. The 52-week high for the AEHR share is $20.33, that puts it up 0.64 from that peak though still a striking 94.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $429.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.35 million shares over the past three months.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) registered a 6.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.23% in intraday trading to $20.46 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.33%, and it has moved by 84.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1351.06%. The short interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 1.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 85.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.12 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.14 million by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.10%. While earnings are projected to return 29.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 05 and January 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Aehr Test Systems insiders own 14.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.64%, with the float percentage being 23.07%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.9 million shares (or 8.05% of all shares), a total value of $5.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.05 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 4.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares are Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Micro-Cap Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $1.72 million.