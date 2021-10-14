NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) At $156.30 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s traded shares were 8.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $156.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.92% or $2.95. The 52-week high for the NKE share is $174.38, that puts it down -11.57 from that peak though still a striking 23.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $118.80. The company’s market capitalization is $246.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.14 million shares over the past three months.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

NIKE Inc. (NKE) registered a 1.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.92% in intraday trading to $156.30 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.04%, and it has moved by -1.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.98%. The short interest in NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is 12.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NIKE Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIKE Inc. (NKE) shares have gone up 16.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.90% this quarter and then jump 29.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.46 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.68 billion by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.50%. While earnings are projected to return 123.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.95% per annum.

NKE Dividends

NIKE Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 16 and December 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NIKE Inc. is 1.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.05%.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

NIKE Inc. insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.78%, with the float percentage being 84.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,956 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 104.16 million shares (or 8.17% of all shares), a total value of $13.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.58 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIKE Inc. (NKE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 35.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.76 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.04 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $3.46 billion.