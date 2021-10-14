Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Are Up 26.0%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares were 9.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.58% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the KTRA share is $3.35, that puts it down -235.0 from that peak though still a striking 26.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $45.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KTRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) registered a 4.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.58% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.55%, and it has moved by -26.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.84%. The short interest in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.85, which implies an increase of 79.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, KTRA is trading at a discount of -500.0% off the target high and -200.0% off the low.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kintara Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) shares have gone down -36.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.38% against 6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.50% this quarter and then jump 84.20% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.00%. While earnings are projected to return -83.30% in 2021.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.39%, with the float percentage being 8.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 3.44% of all shares), a total value of $2.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.52 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $0.37 million.