Is Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s traded shares were 13.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.09% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the AUY share is $6.30, that puts it down -45.5 from that peak though still a striking 11.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.82. The company’s market capitalization is $4.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.72 million shares over the past three months.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. AUY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) registered a 4.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.09% in intraday trading to $4.33 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.39%, and it has moved by 1.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.59%. The short interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is 15.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.88, which implies an increase of 37.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $9.01 respectively. As a result, AUY is trading at a discount of -108.08% off the target high and -15.47% off the low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yamana Gold Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares have gone down -8.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.25% against 6.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $431.81 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $480.71 million by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $403.5 million and $428.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.00% and then jump by 12.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.20%. While earnings are projected to return -9.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 40.04% per annum.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 28 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.77 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.98%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Yamana Gold Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.18%, with the float percentage being 51.36%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 486 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 112.81 million shares (or 11.71% of all shares), a total value of $476.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $123.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 49.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $194.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46.01 million, or about 4.78% of the stock, which is worth about $182.18 million.