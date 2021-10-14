Is UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s traded shares were 0.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.94% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the UBS share is $17.20, that puts it down -0.7 from that peak though still a striking 36.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.93. The company’s market capitalization is $61.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

UBS Group AG (UBS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. UBS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

UBS Group AG (UBS) registered a 1.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.94% in intraday trading to $17.08 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.91%, and it has moved by 1.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.41%. The short interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is 7.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.12, which implies an increase of 10.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.19 and $22.62 respectively. As a result, UBS is trading at a discount of -32.44% off the target high and 5.21% off the low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UBS Group AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UBS Group AG (UBS) shares have gone up 5.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.12% against 29.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.60% this quarter and then drop -19.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.12 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.50%. While earnings are projected to return 54.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.92% per annum.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UBS Group AG is 0.37, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.20%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

UBS Group AG insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.71%, with the float percentage being 54.73%. Norges Bank Investment Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 872 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 171.14 million shares (or 4.43% of all shares), a total value of $2.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 131.49 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UBS Group AG (UBS) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 74.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.16 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41.81 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $639.28 million.