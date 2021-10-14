Is Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) On Track To Post A -66.03% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s traded shares were 2.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.08% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ERIC share is $15.31, that puts it down -26.22 from that peak though still a striking 13.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.53. The company’s market capitalization is $40.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.47 million shares over the past three months.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ERIC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.08% in intraday trading to $12.13 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.88%, and it has moved by 3.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.95%. The short interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is 4.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.89, which implies an increase of 18.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.95 and $20.14 respectively. As a result, ERIC is trading at a discount of -66.03% off the target high and 9.73% off the low.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) shares have gone down -12.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 9.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.79 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.39 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.00%. While earnings are projected to return 682.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.98% per annum.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.27%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.66%, with the float percentage being 9.66%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 436 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 112.88 million shares (or 3.67% of all shares), a total value of $1.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.02 million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $369.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 65.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $865.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.34 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $141.35 million.