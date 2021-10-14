Is Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (NYSE: SBSW) 18.88% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s traded shares were 1.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.91% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the SBSW share is $20.68, that puts it down -36.05 from that peak though still a striking 27.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.02. The company’s market capitalization is $9.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.97 million shares over the past three months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SBSW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.61.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) registered a 1.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.91% in intraday trading to $15.20 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.88%, and it has moved by 6.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.40%. The short interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is 7.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.90, which implies an increase of 27.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.58 and $39.87 respectively. As a result, SBSW is trading at a discount of -162.3% off the target high and 10.66% off the low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sibanye Stillwater Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares have gone down -26.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.69% against 19.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 85.00%. While earnings are projected to return -9.40% in 2021.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is 1.67, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Sibanye Stillwater Limited insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.66%, with the float percentage being 9.68%. AQR Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.37 million shares (or 0.88% of all shares), a total value of $106.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.92 million shares, is of Condire Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $82.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares are Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Sprott Gold Equity Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund owns about 2.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.25 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $37.64 million.