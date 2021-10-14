Is LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s traded shares were 3.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.30% or $1.03. The 52-week high for the LC share is $33.30, that puts it down -3.32 from that peak though still a striking 86.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.40. The company’s market capitalization is $3.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.51 million shares over the past three months.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. LC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

LendingClub Corporation (LC) registered a 3.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.30% in intraday trading to $32.23 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.65%, and it has moved by 12.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 496.85%. The short interest in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is 5.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.92, which implies a decrease of -19.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, LC is trading at a discount of -8.59% off the target high and 56.56% off the low.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LendingClub Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares have gone up 118.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.16% against 19.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 112.00% this quarter and then jump 145.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 145.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $221.19 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $235.72 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.91 million and $75.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 288.70% and then jump by 210.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.33%. While earnings are projected to return -583.10% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.60% per annum.

LC Dividends

LendingClub Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

LendingClub Corporation insiders own 2.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.05%, with the float percentage being 87.00%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.27 million shares (or 7.48% of all shares), a total value of $120.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $107.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 4.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $44.57 million.