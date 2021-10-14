Is Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) Still A Buy After plugging 19.48% Last Week?

During the recent session, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s traded shares were 1.9 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $163.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.52% or $4.01. The 52-week high for the NET share is $159.47, that puts it up 2.43 from that peak though still a striking 69.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.54. The company’s market capitalization is $48.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.24 million shares over the past three months.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) registered a 2.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.52% in intraday trading to $163.44 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.48%, and it has moved by 25.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 166.92%. The short interest in Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) is 9.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $126.87, which implies a decrease of -28.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $91.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, NET is trading at a premium of 8.22% off the target high and 44.32% off the low.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cloudflare Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cloudflare Inc. (NET) shares have gone up 104.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $165.66 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $175.79 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $103.17 million and $125.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.60% and then jump by 39.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 44.90% in 2021.

NET Dividends

Cloudflare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Cloudflare Inc. insiders own 6.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.50%, with the float percentage being 90.64%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 740 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 30.4 million shares (or 11.54% of all shares), a total value of $3.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.27 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 11.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cloudflare Inc. (NET) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 8.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $952.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.96 million, or about 3.02% of the stock, which is worth about $842.82 million.