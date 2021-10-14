Investing In Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SV) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)’s traded shares were 1.98 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.34% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the SV share is $12.27, that puts it down -23.69 from that peak though still a striking 13.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.56. The company’s market capitalization is $257.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41230.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 214.30K shares over the past three months.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) trade information

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV) registered a 10.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.34% in intraday trading to $9.92 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.39%, and it has moved by -1.53% in 30 days. The short interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 50.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, SV is trading at a discount of -101.61% off the target high and -101.61% off the low.

SV Dividends

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)’s Major holders

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. insiders own 11.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.82%, with the float percentage being 99.90%. Weiss Asset Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.1 million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $21.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.9 million shares, is of CVI Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 8.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20000.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.