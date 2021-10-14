Investing In Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s traded shares were 1.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.68% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the PT share is $2.99, that puts it down -162.28 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $50.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 313.79K shares over the past three months.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) registered a 10.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.68% in intraday trading to $1.14 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.53%, and it has moved by 21.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.68%. The short interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 69.20% in 2021.

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.27%, with the float percentage being 0.27%. Squarepoint Ops LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 59573.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $67913.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27427.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $31266.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7937.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7736.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6075.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $5921.0.