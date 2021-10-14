InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Stock Dropped -28.29% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s traded shares were 0.89 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.72% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the INM share is $8.94, that puts it down -492.05 from that peak though still a striking 5.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.43. The company’s market capitalization is $11.83M, and the average trade volume was 215.00K shares over the past three months.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) registered a 2.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.72% in intraday trading to $1.51 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.65%, and it has moved by -28.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 83.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, INM is trading at a discount of -496.03% off the target high and -496.03% off the low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) shares have gone down -51.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.97% against 17.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $250k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Dec 2021.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 11 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.97%, with the float percentage being 11.06%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 9.49% of all shares), a total value of $2.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19912.0 shares, is of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $63320.0.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4383.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9686.0 market value.