Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s traded shares were 13.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.52% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the INFY share is $24.14, that puts it down -6.58 from that peak though still a striking 37.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.05. The company’s market capitalization is $98.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.23 million shares over the past three months.

Infosys Limited (INFY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. INFY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 48 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 30 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Infosys Limited (INFY) registered a 3.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.52% in intraday trading to $22.65 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.89%, and it has moved by -1.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.08%. The short interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is 17.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.95, which implies an increase of 9.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $29.34 respectively. As a result, INFY is trading at a discount of -29.54% off the target high and 11.7% off the low.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Infosys Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infosys Limited (INFY) shares have gone up 25.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.11% against 5.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.91 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.10%. While earnings are projected to return 17.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Infosys Limited is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.77 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.51%.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Infosys Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.26%, with the float percentage being 18.26%. GQG Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 661 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 54.34 million shares (or 1.28% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.08 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infosys Limited (INFY) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 17.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $316.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.15 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $193.81 million.