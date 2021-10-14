If All Goes Well, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) Could Shrink By -661.9% Or More

During the last session, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s traded shares were 25.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.90% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the SESN share is $6.04, that puts it down -475.24 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $207.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.90 million shares over the past three months.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SESN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) registered a 26.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.90% in intraday trading to $1.05 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 44.23%, and it has moved by 13.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.32%. The short interest in Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is 15.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.17, which implies an increase of 74.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, SESN is trading at a discount of -661.9% off the target high and -42.86% off the low.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sesen Bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares have gone down -54.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -306.67% against 6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.20% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -37.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $530k as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.90%. While earnings are projected to return 83.90% in 2021.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Sesen Bio Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.94%, with the float percentage being 33.94%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 127 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.68 million shares (or 6.98% of all shares), a total value of $63.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.66 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $49.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 11.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.89 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $22.57 million.