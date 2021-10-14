How Will Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD) Look After It Drops -86.65% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s traded shares were 3.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 6.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.94% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the ICD share is $7.97, that puts it down -86.65 from that peak though still a striking 47.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $30.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 157.35K shares over the past three months.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ICD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) registered a 18.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.94% in intraday trading to $4.27 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.74%, and it has moved by 59.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.98%. The short interest in Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies a decrease of -6.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ICD is trading at a premium of 6.32% off the target high and 6.32% off the low.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.10% this quarter and then jump 41.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.2 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.50%. While earnings are projected to return -22.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

ICD Dividends

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 01 and September 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. insiders own 2.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.65%, with the float percentage being 20.07%. MSD Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.52 million shares (or 7.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 3.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 75420.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40118.0, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.