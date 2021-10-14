How Will ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACEV) Look After It Drops -35.81% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)’s traded shares were 3.05 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.20% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ACEV share is $13.50, that puts it down -35.81 from that peak though still a striking 3.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.60. The company’s market capitalization is $284.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 201.10K shares over the past three months.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) trade information

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) registered a 0.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.20% in intraday trading to $9.94 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.20%, and it has moved by 0.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.33%. The short interest in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.36 day(s) to cover.

ACEV Dividends

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)’s Major holders

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.04%, with the float percentage being 46.04%. DSAM Partners (London) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.22 million shares (or 0.52% of all shares), a total value of $12.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.16 million shares, is of Linden Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) shares are Royce Value Trust, Inc. and Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Value Trust, Inc. owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $2.93 million.