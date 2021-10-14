Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: HZAC)’s Stock Is Up 3.20% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the recent session, Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.21% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the HZAC share is $11.34, that puts it up 2.07 from that peak though still a striking 19.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.28. The company’s market capitalization is $702.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 480.43K shares over the past three months.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HZAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC) trade information

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC) registered a 12.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.21% in intraday trading to $11.58 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.41%, and it has moved by 3.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.20%. The short interest in Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC) is 96380.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.67, which implies an increase of 34.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, HZAC is trading at a discount of -98.62% off the target high and -3.63% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.7 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.92 million by the end of Dec 2021.

HZAC Dividends

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC)’s Major holders

Horizon Acquisition Corporation insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.10%, with the float percentage being 51.18%. LH Capital Markets, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 7.35% of all shares), a total value of $39.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.42 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $34.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 1.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 million.