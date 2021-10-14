Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI): With The Stock Up 17.55 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares were 1.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GFI share is $13.13, that puts it down -39.68 from that peak though still a striking 17.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.75. The company’s market capitalization is $8.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.65 million shares over the past three months.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. GFI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.16% in intraday trading to $9.40 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.79%, and it has moved by 7.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.95%. The short interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is 6.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.37, which implies an increase of 17.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.89 and $14.01 respectively. As a result, GFI is trading at a discount of -49.04% off the target high and 5.43% off the low.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Fields Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares have gone down -5.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.00% against 6.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.70%. While earnings are projected to return 316.00% in 2021.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gold Fields Limited is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.69%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Gold Fields Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.29%, with the float percentage being 35.29%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 311 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 49.92 million shares (or 5.62% of all shares), a total value of $444.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $217.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 44.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $398.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.02 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $94.01 million.