Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Rose 23.75% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.54% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the FRO share is $9.86, that puts it down -11.16 from that peak though still a striking 40.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. FRO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) registered a 2.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.54% in intraday trading to $8.87 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.57%, and it has moved by 12.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.69%. The short interest in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is 3.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.10, which implies an increase of 2.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.65 and $13.47 respectively. As a result, FRO is trading at a discount of -51.86% off the target high and 47.58% off the low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontline Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares have gone up 23.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.94% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -112.10% this quarter and then drop -69.50% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.18 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156.26 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.60%. While earnings are projected to return 167.40% in 2021.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Frontline Ltd. is 1.70, with the dividend yield indicating at 19.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Frontline Ltd. insiders own 50.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.18%, with the float percentage being 53.29%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.5 million shares (or 3.29% of all shares), a total value of $58.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $30.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $10.62 million.