For Risk-Tolerant Investors, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s traded shares were 2.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.64% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the APPH share is $42.90, that puts it down -642.21 from that peak though still a striking 7.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.35. The company’s market capitalization is $601.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. APPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) registered a 6.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.64% in intraday trading to $5.78 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.87%, and it has moved by -20.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.39%. The short interest in AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is 14.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.33, which implies an increase of 53.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, APPH is trading at a discount of -142.21% off the target high and -73.01% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $350k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.3 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 35.60% in 2021.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

AppHarvest Inc. insiders own 35.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.95%, with the float percentage being 80.80%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.57 million shares (or 13.54% of all shares), a total value of $217.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.8 million shares, is of Inclusive Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 8.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $140.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 3.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.68 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $26.86 million.