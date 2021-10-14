Following Its 52-Week Low, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR)’S Share Price Rose 38.65% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 34.49%

During the recent session, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s traded shares were 1.37 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.86% or $1.45. The 52-week high for the CARR share is $58.89, that puts it down -12.86 from that peak though still a striking 38.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.01. The company’s market capitalization is $45.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.25 million shares over the past three months.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CARR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) registered a 2.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.86% in intraday trading to $52.18 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.57%, and it has moved by -7.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.14%. The short interest in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is 8.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.58, which implies an increase of 12.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, CARR is trading at a discount of -34.15% off the target high and 6.09% off the low.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carrier Global Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares have gone up 16.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.13% against 23.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.4 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.84 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5 billion and $4.59 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.90% and then jump by 5.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -7.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.59% per annum.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Carrier Global Corporation is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Carrier Global Corporation insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.81%, with the float percentage being 86.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,580 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 89.22 million shares (or 10.28% of all shares), a total value of $3.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.78 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 45.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.19 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29.26 million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $1.42 billion.