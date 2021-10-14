Does KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Still Look Attractive After A 24.10% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 10.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.23% or $1.49. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $79.40, that puts it down -259.44 from that peak though still a striking 31.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.15. The company’s market capitalization is $25.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.82 million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BEKE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) registered a 7.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.23% in intraday trading to $22.09 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.10%, and it has moved by 26.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.73%. The short interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 11.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $158.11, which implies an increase of 86.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $116.59 and $254.35 respectively. As a result, BEKE is trading at a discount of -1051.43% off the target high and -427.8% off the low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KE Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares have gone down -56.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.58% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -114.30% this quarter and then drop -96.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.38 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.66 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.62 billion and $3.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.00% and then drop by -24.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 126.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.61% per annum.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.94%, with the float percentage being 31.22%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 348 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 104.53 million shares (or 11.67% of all shares), a total value of $5.96 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.17 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 2.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 4.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $274.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.44 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $179.03 million.