Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) After A -5.43% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares were 1.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.68% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the EQT share is $23.24, that puts it down -12.93 from that peak though still a striking 40.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.27. The company’s market capitalization is $7.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.40 million shares over the past three months.

EQT Corporation (EQT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. EQT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

EQT Corporation (EQT) registered a 3.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.68% in intraday trading to $20.58 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.43%, and it has moved by 1.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.16%. The short interest in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is 22.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.11, which implies an increase of 29.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, EQT is trading at a discount of -123.52% off the target high and -2.04% off the low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EQT Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EQT Corporation (EQT) shares have gone up 12.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 442.11% against 3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.30% this quarter and then jump 1,150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.28 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -54.00%. While earnings are projected to return 22.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corporation insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.11%, with the float percentage being 74.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 471 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 45.52 million shares (or 12.04% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.66 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $638.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EQT Corporation (EQT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 17.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $395.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.88 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $146.39 million.