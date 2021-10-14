Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC): Can A Stock That’s Up 58.18% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)’s traded shares were 0.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.51% or -$1.14. The 52-week high for the CMC share is $36.49, that puts it down -16.4 from that peak though still a striking 40.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.67. The company’s market capitalization is $3.98B, and the average trade volume was 840.10K shares over the past three months.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CMC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.27.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) trade information

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) registered a -3.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.51% in intraday trading to $31.35 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.04%, and it has moved by 9.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.02%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.43, which implies an increase of 11.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, CMC is trading at a discount of -33.97% off the target high and -2.07% off the low.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Commercial Metals Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Commercial Metals Company (CMC) shares have gone up 10.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.12% against 13.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.80% this quarter and then jump 106.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.01 billion by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.10%. While earnings are projected to return 34.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.23% per annum.

CMC Dividends

Commercial Metals Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Commercial Metals Company is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)’s Major holders

Commercial Metals Company insiders own 1.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.86%, with the float percentage being 92.00%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 383 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.15 million shares (or 12.56% of all shares), a total value of $465.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.99 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $398.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Commercial Metals Company (CMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.25 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $106.01 million.