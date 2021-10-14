Can You Get A Quick Recovery From DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Given A -27.79% drop From High?

During the recent session, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s traded shares were 0.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.80, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.07% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the DBRG share is $8.69, that puts it down -27.79 from that peak though still a striking 55.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.03. The company’s market capitalization is $3.21B, and the average trade volume was 3.29 million shares over the past three months.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DBRG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) registered a 0.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.07% in intraday trading to $6.80 this Wednesday, 10/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.48%, and it has moved by 4.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 30.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.25 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, DBRG is trading at a discount of -76.47% off the target high and -21.32% off the low.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DigitalBridge Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) shares have gone up 0.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 101.11% against -2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.30% this quarter and then jump 76.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $235.23 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $245.99 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -51.40%. While earnings are projected to return -6.50% in 2021.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

DigitalBridge Group Inc. insiders own 4.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.25%, with the float percentage being 97.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 392 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 70.22 million shares (or 14.26% of all shares), a total value of $554.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $377.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 24.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $189.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.63 million, or about 4.60% of the stock, which is worth about $157.5 million.